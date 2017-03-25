Virat Kohli carries drinks for Team India, watch video

It was Virat Kohli who brought out drinks for his teammates in the first hour of play on Day one. (Source: Twitter) It was Virat Kohli who brought out drinks for his teammates in the first hour of play on Day one. (Source: Twitter)

After Sanjay Bangar officially announced that captain Virat Kohli would not play for India in the fourth Test match against Australia at Dharamsala there was a palpable disappointment among the Indian fans. It included those present at Dharamsala and the millions watching on television.

However, during the drinks break in the first hour of play on Day one, it was a moment of happiness for one and all as it was none other than Virat Kohli who walked out with the drinks and also gave a pep talk to his boys on the field. Kohli himself seemed to be enjoying the role and shared a laugh with the Indian players.

It may be recalled here that at the pre-match press conference in Dharamsala, Kohli said that he will play in the fourth and final Test only if he is 100 per cent fit.

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli should consider playing in the final Test against Australia starting Saturday even if he is not fully fit if the team management feels his presence will boost the side in the series decider.

