Cannot commit 100 percent that we will be playing two spinners in overseas conditions: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has revealed that he cannot commit that India will be playing two spinners in a five-man bowling attack in the upcoming overseas tours. As talks surrounding the South African series continues to gather momentum Kohli has maintained that a lot will depend on the balance of the side and also the sort of opposition they are facing.

Speaking to reporters, ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Kohli said, “I can’t commit to that 100 percent when we play abroad that we will be playing with two spinners, to be honest. Because we need to have a look at the balance of the side as well. Obviously, those two guys with their batting abilities are both contenders to start a Test match abroad.”

Elaborating further, the Indian skipper said, “It also depends upon the batsmen we are up against in the opposition because when you play on tracks which don’t turn and bounce, it’s very important to understand if the left-arm spinner is bowling to five right-handers or the offspinner is bowling to four left-handers. Just because the angle the ball coming in makes so much difference against a spinner. And it can turn away from you at some stage in the Test match.”

“Minor factors need to be assessed before picking the first spinner in over eas conditions but that’s quite far away. But we count them (Ashwin and Jadeja) as all-rounders because they are proving themselves in difficult situations and have made important contributions to the team. They are not tailenders anymore, are proper allrounders. their ranking does justice to that. It gives us good balance when we play them both and gives us the cushion to play around with,” he added.

Speaking on the banter with Niroshan Dickwella Kohli said, ” Everyone has different characters but I like to see that, that sort of competition on the field. He is someone who takes a lot of pride in his cricket. I am impressed with what I have seen so far of him. I think he has great ability to do something special for Sri Lankan cricket. In the heat of the moment I will do anything for my team but afterward, I had a normal chat with him. When you are competing as an opponent we always respect that. He is a very feisty character and that works for him and credit to him for maintaining that.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also revealed that the Indian think-tank is looking at Vijay Shankar as a backup all-rounder for Hardik Pandya for the upcoming overseas tours. Vijay, who was drafted in the squad with Pandya being rested, was called as replacement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second match. Hence, Kohli indicated that the team management wants to have a good look at Shankar so that he can fit into the scheme of things going into the South African tour in 2018.

“Well, he (Shankar) has been very consistent and has earned his spot. We wanted to have a look at another all-rounder keeping in mind this aspect ( a batsman who bowls medium pace) of the team going forward. Obviously, Hardik is in our scheme of things as first all-rounder but we need to find out more people with that kind of ability whom we can groom and make as backups for all-rounder’s spot when we travel abroad,” he added.

Stating that he wants Shankar to get a feel of the Indian team’s set-up Kohli went on to add, “The whole mindset of bringing him and keeping him in the set-up is to make him familiar with what’s going on here and so that he understands what all he needs to work on his game as well.”

Of the little that Kohli has seen of Shankar, he described him as compose cricketer who has excellent abilities on the field and he has earned his right to the national squad.

“He is a pretty balanced cricketer. Pretty composed, great fielder, handy with the ball and can easily can give you 10-12 overs a day. He is very solid with the bat of what I saw at the nets today. So big moment for him, he has earned it as I said,” he concluded.

