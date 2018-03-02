Virat Kohli can take Indian cricket to the next level, says Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli had a tremendous series in South Africa. (Source: File) Virat Kohli had a tremendous series in South Africa. (Source: File)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that India skipper Virat Kohli is the best cricketer in the world right now. Kohli had a tremendous series in South Africa where he scored more than 800 runs across all formats and drew widespread applause for his efforts. After a phenomenal 2017, the 29-year-old also moved ahead of former great Brian Lara in the ICC’s list of all-time Test batsmen. Stating that Kohli is a class player, Ganguly maintained that he has tremendous faith in him and reiterated that the Delhi lad can take Indian cricket to the next level.

Speaking to cricketnext, Ganguly said, “Virat is also in the form of his life, I think the way he’s played, he’s the best player in the world at the moment. When I see him on the field, I see a lot of honesty. It’s like you get what you see with him. Everything is there and also he’s a class player. So I have tremendous regard for him and tremendous faith in him that he’s going to take Indian Cricket to the next level.”

Analysing the captaincy reigns between Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni, he said, “I think Dhoni and Kohli are different personalities. Kohli is very expressive, and so was I. But Kohli has probably taken it one step further. I have to find out, whom does he show that fist to every time a wicket falls.”

“Dhoni was calm, that doesn’t take the nervousness or pressure away from anyone. For Virat Kohli, it’s his way of taking pressure away from everyone, and it was same for me. For Dhoni it was to absorb. So every captain is different and I think India is very fortunate to have Dhoni and Virat Kohli,” he signed off by saying,

