Virat Kohli can be intimidating in the dressing room, says Ex-RCB coach Ray Jennings

Virat Kohli-led India beat South Africa by 9 wickets in Centurion on Sunday. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli-led India beat South Africa by 9 wickets in Centurion on Sunday. (Source: AP)

According to former South Africa coach, Ray Jennings India skipper Virat Kohli can have an intimidating presence in the dressing room and hence needs a calm personality around him to become an even better captain. Stating that Kohli is the exact opposite of MS Dhoni, Jennings maintained that with age the Indian skipper will calm down naturally. It may be recalled that Jennings has the experience of working with Kohli when he was the coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“As captain, I think, he is still not at his best. The Indian cricket system has to feed off Virat Kohli. Going from MS Dhoni to Kohli has been a drastic change. Dhoni is so calm and Kohli is the complete opposite. He can be intimidating the dressing room and sometimes his teammates can wonder who Kohli really is,” PTI quoted Jennings.

“There can be a fear factor in the dressing room and you don’t want that with so many youngsters coming into the side. Indian cricket, thus, has to find people who can help and influence Kohli into ways of improving and becoming an even better leader,” he added.

However, the 63-year-old was quick to point out that with age the India skipper will mature and bring a sense of calmness with it. “With age, Kohli will get better and calm down a lot naturally. He will not be so aggressive and in your face all the time. But in certain situations, when things are not so calm or even just to take that fear factor away from the dressing room, who will teach Kohli to become a better version of himself?”, asked Jennings before adding, “He is smart enough and passionate enough to want to change. He wants to be the best, and he does have skills to be the best player in the world, yet he needs some assistance,” he added.

Based on Kohli’s current exploits Jennings believes that the 29-year-old’s best is yet to come. “I think 32 is the best age for any batsman and he is yet to get there so you can add a few more hundreds to that 33 mark,” Jennings concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd