Virat Kohli breaks another record, Twitterati heaps praise

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to hit three double centuries at home as he reached the figure post lunch.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 10, 2017 1:16 pm
kohli-ap-m Virat Kohli scored his fourth double-century and became the first cricketer to hit a double ton in four consecutive series. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli, the record breaking run machine, added more milestones to his name on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh as the right handed batsman scored his fourth double hundred and third as a captain. He became the first batsman to score a double hundred in four consecutive series. He just took 92 innings to script another record to his name and by doing so his latest record sees him join the likes of Michael Clark, Sunil Gavaskar, Greg Chappell, Brendon McCullum and Hashim Amla.

Starting Day 2 on 111, Kohli went on to score 80 runs before the lunch. The right-handed batsman shared a 222 run stand with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket partnership. Kohli also became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred against Bangladesh and joined Graeme Smith and Stephen Fleming. The 222 run stand between Kohli and Rahane is their third 200 plus partnership score for the fourth wicket. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also shared 3 such stands for fourth wicket. Only Rahul Dravid (5), Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Virender Sehwag have hit more double centuries than Kohli. His knock off 238 balls is the second highest score against Bangladesh after Tendulkar scored 248* in the first Test match in Dhaka in 2004.

