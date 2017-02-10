Virat Kohli breaks another record, Twitterati heaps praise

Virat Kohli scored his fourth double-century and became the first cricketer to hit a double ton in four consecutive series. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored his fourth double-century and became the first cricketer to hit a double ton in four consecutive series. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli, the record breaking run machine, added more milestones to his name on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh as the right handed batsman scored his fourth double hundred and third as a captain. He became the first batsman to score a double hundred in four consecutive series. He just took 92 innings to script another record to his name and by doing so his latest record sees him join the likes of Michael Clark, Sunil Gavaskar, Greg Chappell, Brendon McCullum and Hashim Amla.

Starting Day 2 on 111, Kohli went on to score 80 runs before the lunch. The right-handed batsman shared a 222 run stand with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket partnership. Kohli also became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred against Bangladesh and joined Graeme Smith and Stephen Fleming. The 222 run stand between Kohli and Rahane is their third 200 plus partnership score for the fourth wicket. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also shared 3 such stands for fourth wicket. Only Rahul Dravid (5), Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Virender Sehwag have hit more double centuries than Kohli. His knock off 238 balls is the second highest score against Bangladesh after Tendulkar scored 248* in the first Test match in Dhaka in 2004.

What a player , what a wonderful player.

Virat Kohi . Speechless.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 10, 2017

Till Dec 2016,we had two 300’s by an Indian (both Sehwag)in 84 yrs of test cricket. Might have 2 in 2 tests,the way Kohli is going.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 February 2017

Like SRT, Dravid, Kumble before him – Kohli has become less a cricketer.

And, more a role model for what an Indian can achieve with work. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) 10 February 2017

Virat Kohli out after spending 295 mins on the crease. It is that moment when Bangladesh feel relieved & Australia begin to worry. #INDvBAN — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) February 10, 2017

I see that bloke from another planet is at it again ….. #Freak @imVkohli ….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 9 February 2017

Wao! Awesome! Virat Kohli defines consistency once again with his batting @BCCI #IndvBan 🙌🏻👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 http://t.co/HvdlxpALKd — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 10, 2017

Congrats @imVkohli on becoming the 1st batsman in Test history to score 4 double centuries in 4 successive series. Legendary performance! — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) 10 February 2017

Gets his first T20 hundred, gets three more in the season..Gets a test double, gets four in four series. Record maker not breaker @imVkohli — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 10 February 2017

Can’t pinpoint wht makes @imVkohli tick bt this has to be the peak of his batting. How long he can stay there will decide where he finishes — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) 9 February 2017

