Virat Kohli’s body of work: Behind excellence, hard miles in the gym

Virat Kohli’s training videos, which have been a rage on social media of late, allow us a peek into his almost maddening workout regime. On Wednesday, a day before the first Test against New Zealand, Kohli made the media persons also see the logic behind it: he needs this body not to flaunt a six-pack but to obey his mind. His vision for his team and himself is grand, and he does not want to fail for wont of trying.

“Fifteen minutes on the bike at level 3, maintaining an rpm of 120…then straight onto the treadmill for 10 strides of 20 seconds each at 19 km/hr and level 1 on incline. All of this using the altitude training mask which makes it twice as hard,” he published on Instagram a week ago — a post that has been viewed nearly a million times.

What this day-in, day-out routine allows is withstand any kind of conditions and go about his batting in a calm and unaffected manner. You know when he walks out to bat in the first Test match in Kanpur — where the air is stifling and standing even half an hour in the September sun is an ordeal — that he won’t get out because his body couldn’t take it. By increasing his workload in the gym, he has put himself in a position where the chances of eliciting an error out of him on the field are minimal. To put it another way, the effortlessness that we come to expect of him has demanded a great deal of effort.

Listening to Kohli talk about fitness is to listen to a monk on a metaphysical quest. Of finding the balance. The perfect harmony.

“I think what’s really important is to find the balance between being positive and being solid at the same time. If someone is bowling a good spell, you want to pay respect to the bowler, but not so much that you get under pressure. You don’t want to defend too much and eventually feel like ‘I could have attacked more’ when you get out. So it’s a right balance of putting the bowler under pressure and at the same time respecting the good balls that he bowls,” Kohli said at the press conference.

“That requires a lot of concentration. We have to be more watchful and more focussed throughout the day. There is no room for complacency, you cannot relax at any stage. In Test cricket, half an hour of bad decision making can cost you the whole Test. That’s why we work on our fitness levels so that the body can support what we want to do. To bat through the whole day, or two days, you need a fit physique,” he added.

Power of the body

Kohli says all this so passionately, with such conviction, you begin to believe too in the power of body. Certainly, he has made the team buy his philosophy.

“That’s what the boys have been working on and it’s been going really good. That has certainly improved our focus levels and we have been able to play out difficult situations in the best way possible,” Kohli informed.

So when you next see him take your breath away with his outrageous strokes under pressure, or when he wows you with his running between the wicket, remember he is entertaining you by becoming “boring” when you are not watching him.

“(To be the best) What it requires is sustained concentration, attention to detail, practicing the same way everyday. you know doing boring things. At this level you need to be boring if want to be successful, as simple as that. Your training, your practice, the way you prepare for games should not change.”

