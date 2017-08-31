Virat Kohli blitzes to 29th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli is one century behind former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. Virat Kohli is one century behind former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

Virat Kohli ran rout against the Lankan bowlers as the Indian skipper smashed his 29th one-day international hundred off just 76 balls in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday. The 28-year old reached the three-digit number in style as he hit Milinda Siriwardana for a four over the square leg boundary.

On course to his 29th ton, Kohli hit 14 boundaries and a maximum. His century today is also his seventh ton against Sri Lanka.

Kohli had come in with a positive intent and did not waste much of his time in settling down. In only the fourth over, Kohli started to accelerate India’s innings when he hit three consecutive boundaries off Vishwa Fernando which helped him find some confidence and free his hands.

While Kohli took the driver seat, opener Rohit Sharma, who had scored an unbeaten 124 in the previous match, played the second fiddle to him. When Kohli brought up his 45th ODI fifty in just 38 balls, India’s score was 78/1, which showed that most of the hitting was done by the right-handed batsman. Playing proper cricketing shots, Kohli gave very little to the Lankan bowlers as they looked clueless against the right-handed batsman.

With this hundred in Colombo, Kohli is now one hundred short of equalling Australia’s Ricky Ponting tally of 30 ODI hundred. While the former Australian reached the figure in 375 matches, Kohli has taken 182 matches less to achieve the same feat.

Kohli also became the leading run getter in 2017 and tops the list with 907 runs. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis is ranked second and while Joe Root is third with 785 runs.

