Virat Kohli does bhangra with Aamir Khan on chat show, watch video

Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan shook a leg on two songs for the Diwali special. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan shook a leg on two songs for the Diwali special. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli appeared in an interview with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan which was billed as the biggest event to watch out for going in to Diwali. The special aired on Zee TV on Sunday and had the two icons of respective fields share space on the small screen in a rare appearance for both. The two discussed plenty of topics in the chat which was shot in Mumbai as Aamir worked to promote his, then, upcoming film ‘Secret Superstar’.

Some of the interesting tidbits from the show.

# Virat Kohli: “I haven’t even done 12th (class). I passed 11th (but) after that I started playing India U-19 when I was 16. You (Aamir) have done 12th, I’ve not even done school!”

# Aamir Khan: “When people criticise or troll cricketers on social media, it irritates me. You say India is your team, you support India and love India, and the love is visible when the team wins. Then people applaud and unfurl the flag. But when the team loses, that is when the team needs you. Your support should come at that time.”

# Virat Kohli on his nickname: “Mr MS Dhoni has made my nickname (Cheeku) famous. Dhoni saab said ‘Cheeku’ once into the stump mic and it was picked up from then on. Now people just call me cheeku as if they’re my neighbours!”

# Virat Kohli: Many people play cricket in India. There is no reason that you get to this level and don’t work hard, are not the fittest. In a country of 1.2 billion, you are the 15 people to be selected. On top of that, I have been given the captaincy duties, if I don’t address it then I don’t think I’m addressing my responsibility”

Cricketer Virat Kohli actor Aamir Khan shaking legs Dhinka Chika together. pic.twitter.com/yD3CVPJSsU — NANDAN PRATIM 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) October 15, 2017

# Virat Kohli on Anushka: “I’ll talk about the one thing that I love the most about her is that she’s super honest, she speaks her mind.”

Virat and Aamir shook a leg on Aamir’s popular song Rang De Basanti and Dhinka Chika.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd