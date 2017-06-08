Virat Kohli: Top sixes of his cricket career

Virat Kohli has smashed 84 sixes in his one-day international career. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has smashed 84 sixes in his one-day international career. (Source: AP)

India’s current best batsman, Virat Kohli has achieved remarkable success in past few years. He has raised his game to new heights, performing in pressure when his team needs him the most. Kohli’s game play is very aggressive which helps him to build extra pressure on the opposition bowlers. Over the years he has retained the elements of maturity, which has improved him in terms of being a compact player. Here we take a look at Virat Kohli’s best sixes in his international career.

Kohli has maintained his form on a consistent basis. Kohli has till now scored 7836 runs in his one-day career after playing 180 matches. With his impressive 53.67 batting average he continues to be a huge threat for any opposition in any given condition.

Kohli’s trademark innings had come in 2012 during CB series in Australia when India chased a mammoth 321-run total in just 36.4 overs. Kohli scored highest unbeaten 133 runs in just 86 balls, leading India to a remarkable victory with 13 overs left in the innings. He has already smashed 27 centuries and 40 half-centuries in ODIs and continues to flourish with time. Kohli in his one-day career has hammered 84 sixes, he has been a crucial number three batsman for the side, providing stability in the middle-order. Here we look at some of the best sixes in Virat Kohli’s career till date.

Kohli also led his side to series wins in Sri Lanka and the West Indies and performed brilliantly in India’s home series against South Africa, New Zealand and England. His blistering form continued with the bat in 2016 as he was the highest run-getter for India with 2595 runs in 37 matches across all formats.

