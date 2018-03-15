Virat Kohli behaved like a clown in South Africa and ICC did nothing: Paul Harris

Latest news
Paul Harris compared Kohli and Rabada and said that Kagiso Rabada's suspension shows the ICC's double standards and inherent bias against the Proteas.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 15, 2018 6:57 pm
Virat Kohli with Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli having fun with Hardik Pandya. (Express File Photo)
Former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris has stirred up a fresh controversy after claiming that Indian captain Virat Kohli behaved like a clown during the South African tour last month and yet the ICC refrained from taking any action on him. In a post on Twitter, the 39-year-old left-arm spinner compared Kohli and Rabada and said that Kagiso Rabada’s suspension shows the ICC’s double standards and inherent bias towards the Proteas.

“I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rabada has issued an appeal against his ban. The ICC in a statement informed that it “will now appoint a Judicial Commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course.”

However, the ICC had penalized Virat Kohli 25 percent of his match-fee for repeatedly complaining to the umpires in the second Test. Kohli was also handed one demerit point.

