Virat Kohli behaved like a clown in South Africa and ICC did nothing: Paul Harris

Virat Kohli having fun with Hardik Pandya. (Express File Photo) Virat Kohli having fun with Hardik Pandya. (Express File Photo)

Former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris has stirred up a fresh controversy after claiming that Indian captain Virat Kohli behaved like a clown during the South African tour last month and yet the ICC refrained from taking any action on him. In a post on Twitter, the 39-year-old left-arm spinner compared Kohli and Rabada and said that Kagiso Rabada’s suspension shows the ICC’s double standards and inherent bias towards the Proteas.

“I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general,” he wrote on Twitter.

If he has to then everyone does. I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general. — paul harris (@paulharris12) 12 March 2018

Meanwhile, Rabada has issued an appeal against his ban. The ICC in a statement informed that it “will now appoint a Judicial Commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course.”

However, the ICC had penalized Virat Kohli 25 percent of his match-fee for repeatedly complaining to the umpires in the second Test. Kohli was also handed one demerit point.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App