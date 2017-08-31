Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI scorer in 2017, overtakes Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli has become the highest ODI run scorer in 2017. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli has become the highest ODI run scorer in 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli has become the highest ODI run scorer in 2017 during his blitz against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. Earlier the top spot belonged to South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, who has 814 runs in 16 matches at an average of 58.14. Kohli has clinched the top spot after his 131 run knock to take his tally in the year to 907 runs during the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

Kohli has performed exceptionally well in the ODI format, scoring impressive knocks in the ICC Champions Trophy and ODI series against the West Indies and England. He has scored three centuries this year, which came against England in the home series, followed by the second one against the West Indies in July and third against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Kohli has been consistent in terms of maintaining a healthy average and attacking strike rate. He has played 17 ODI matches in 2017, where he has scored 850 plus runs with an average of 85.20 and strike rate being 102.52.

Early in the year, Kohli overtook Eoin Morgan and made his place into the top three run-getters in 2017. After his continuous impressive performances in back to back series, he pipped Joe Root and Du Plessis to grab the top spot. Root is currently placed third in the list with 785 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 71.36. Du Plessis now moves onto second place.

