Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli led India to its eighth consecutive series win. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli led India to its eighth consecutive series win. (Source: AP)

The Indian team registered an emphatic win against Sri Lanka in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Much like the three days of cricket witnessed so far, day four witnessed history being rewritten as several records were shattered and new ones came up to take their place. On a day when the visitors once again dominated proceedings, what stood out was another fifer by Ravindra Jadeja which helped India secure their eighth consecutive series win.

After being enforced with the follow-on, it seemed like India might finish the match early but the duo of Mendis and Karunaratne kept the hosts in the hunt. Courtesy of this the Sri Lanka team made a strong comeback into the match. But eclipsing the daunting total of 622 proved a bit too much for the hosts. Courtesy of this win quite a few records were broken while several were rewritten. Herein we bring you a few of them.

With the win in Colombo India not only recorded their eighth consecutive series win but also their first win by an innings in SL. It was also their eighth win in the island nation. Virat Kohli also became the first Indian captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka.

Among individual records, Ajinkya Rahane bagged 50 catches in 39 Tests which is the second fastest among Indian fielders after Eknath Solkar achieved the same feat in 26 Tests.

Dimuth Karunaratne also became the first Sri Lankan batsman to score two centuries after being with the follow-on. Meanwhile, with eight consecutive series win, India now trail Australia who had recorded 9 series win during the period of October 2005 to June 2008.

