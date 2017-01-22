Virat Kohli becomes fastest to get to 1000 ODI runs as captain

Virat Kohli crossed AB De Villiers to become the fastest to get to 1000 ODI runs as captain. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli crossed AB De Villiers to become the fastest to get to 1000 ODI runs as captain. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to get to 1000 runs as captain. Kohli is playing only his fifth match as full time ODI captain but he has led the team in the 50 over-format on 14 other occasions in the absence of MS Dhoni.

Kohli has got to 1000 runs in 17 innings as captain. Trailing him is South Africa’s AB de Villiers, who took 18 innings to get there. Sourav Ganguly is the fifth fastest captain to het to the total. Above him at fourth is Alistair Cook (21), who is trailing Kane Williamson (20).

Kohli has been one of the most important cogs in India’s batting lineup, especially in a chasing effort. Aged 28, he has 27 ODI centuries to his name, off which 17 have been made in the second innings, a number that is matched only by Sachin Tendulkar. India has also won 15 off the 17 matches that he has scored a second innings century in.

Kohli was dismissed for 55 by Ben Stokes in the third ODI against England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. He was not able to contribute too much to India’s total in the second ODI but was in full flow in the first, incidentally his first match as India’s captain in all three formats.

Chasing England’s 350, Kohli scored a majestic 122 and struck up a 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kedar Jadhav. Although Jadhav’s innings (120 off 76) was the one that garnered more attention, Kohli was widely acclaimed for some of the shots that he played which had left everyone watching confounded.

