Virat Kohli becomes fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 2000 ODI runs as skipper. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 2000 ODI runs as skipper. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman in ODI format to score 2000 runs as skipper as he used just 36 innings to achieve the feat. Kohli surpassed his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and former South African skipper AB de Villiers who did this in 41 innings.

Kohli went past the 2000-run mark against Australia in the fourth match of the five-ODI series in Bangalore. India were handed a target of 335 runs in 50 overs at M. Chinnaswamy stadium and the home side were off to a flying start after openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane scored a partnership of 106 runs for the first wicket before Rahane was out for 53.

Virat came in at number three and began to stitch a partnership with Sharma but a mix-up while running between the wickets sent the opening batsman back in the pavilion for 65. Kohli followed his deputy soon after he played on a length delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile onto his stumps. He scored 21.

Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch didn’t disappoint their skipper and hammered the Indian bowlers all over the park. Warner went on to score his 14th ODI ton in his 100th appearance for Australia in ODI format while Finch missed out by just 6 runs. For India it was Umesh Yadav who returned with figures of 4/71 in 10 overs.

Australia have already lost the series after losing the Indore match as their defeat gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-ODI series.

