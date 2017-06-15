Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to reach 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli faster than AB de Villiers, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to 8000 ODI runs. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli faster than AB de Villiers, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to 8000 ODI runs. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli is now the only third captain, after Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, to lead India to final of the ICC tournament as limited overs captain. During India’s win over Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the 28-year old Kohli became the fastest and the second youngest batsman to reach to 8000 ODI runs.

Kohli reached the milestone in his 175th innings, after his unbeaten knock of 96 in the semi-final clash against Bangladesh at Edgbaston. He bettered AB de Villiers record, who had taken 182 innings and 10 years 205 days.

The right-handed batsman tops the ICC ODI rankings and was faster than Ganguly, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies’ Brian Lara to reach the 8000-run mark in the fifty-over format.

Virat Kohli took captaincy from MS Dhoni ahead of India’s ODI series against England and is looking to replicate India’s Test success in the ODIs as well. Kohli along with Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma features in the top five run scorers in the ongoing Champions Tournament. With three wins out of the four games they have played in England this year, India are in good form and one of the favourites to lift the title.

The Men in Blue take on Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan who impressed one and all with their dramatic turnaround. After a poor start to the campaign, Pakistan beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to march into the final of the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

