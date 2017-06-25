Virat Kohli batting averages, career stats: complete details of runs, centuries, fifties, double centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20s

Virat Kohli began his ODI career for India in 2008. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli began his ODI career for India in 2008. (Source: AP)

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli began his international career in 2008 when he first played for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-hander scored 12 runs in his first match. Kohli might have failed to leave a mark in his first ever international match for Indian team but it just took him three more innings to stamp authority on the biggest stage. Kohli scored his first ODI half-century against Sri Lanka in the fourth innings of his career. The Delhi-dasher kept on chipping in with some good amount of runs but a big score was still awaited from his willow.

Virat smashed his first ODI hundred in December 2009 against Sri Lanka where he notched up a score of 107. The 28-year-old has now played a total of 185 matches where he has scored 8045 runs at an average of 54.35 and strike rate of 90.88. In 177 innings, Kohli has scored 27 hundreds and 42 fifties while he has smashed 748 boundaries and 85 maximums.

Kohli’s best individual score of 183 came against Pakistan in Dhaka during Asia Cup 2012. He guided India to win the match by 6 wickets while chasing a mammoth target of 330 runs. He got the full-time captaincy across all formats in 2017 when MS Dhoni stepped down from the position of limited-overs captain. He became the fastest Indian to score 1000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 runs in ODI format and second youngest to get to 8000 ODI runs. Apart from this Kohli holds the record of fastest hundred in the ODI format by an Indian batsman.

Test Career: Virat Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011 and scored 4 and 15 in his first outing in the whites. He scored his first hundred against Australia in 2012 where he ended up scoring 116 for his side. One of the most successful series for Virat was his Australia tour in 2014-15 where the right-hander scored 692 runs, most by an Indian batsman in Australia.

Kohli has been consistently scoring runs for Indian side but never touched the 200-run mark till he faced West Indies in July 2016. Kohli smashed a brilliant 200 but this was just the start as he notched up three more double tons within a span of just over six months. He scored 211 against New Zealand in Indore in October 2016, 235 against England in Mumbai in December 2016 and 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in February 2017.

Kohli’s score of 235 is the highest individual by an Indian captain in the longest format. He went past MS Dhoni’s record of 224. In 57 Test matches that he has played so far, Kohli has scored 4497 runs at an average of 49.41 including 16 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. He got full-time captaincy after MS Dhoni retired.

T20I: Kohli’s T20I career began in 2010 against Zimbabwe in Harare where he scored 26*. In a total of 48 matches, Kohli has scored 1709 runs at an average of 53.40 with the best of 90* that came against Australia in 2016 in Adelaide.

IPL: Kohli is one of those few players who have been a part of just one franchise team. Right from the starting, he has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He began his IPL career in 2008 but his dream run came in 2016 edition where the right-hander smashed 973 runs including four hundreds in the process. Interestingly, one of them came in a 15-0ver match that was curtailed due to rain.

