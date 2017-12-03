Virat Kohli batted close to two days but did not need a mask, says India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun

Virat Kohli did not require a mask while batting. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli did not require a mask while batting. (Source: PTI)

Taking potshots at the Sri Lankan cricket team, team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun pointed out that India skipper Virat Kohli did not require a mask while batting as his focus was on the game. His comments come in the wake of the of the incident involving several Sri Lankan players who were sporting facemasks as the pollution levels over the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium worsened during on Sunday. Furthermore, play was held up twice as two Sri Lankan players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal went off the field.

“Virat batted close to two days. He did not need a mask. We are focussed on what we need to do and achieve for the team. The conditions are the same for both teams and we are not too bothered about it,” Arun said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

“His absolute focus is one thing and attention to detail is the key. In terms of fitness and game preparation, he is spot on. He is an example of what you need to be as a cricketer. That shows in his success rate,” he added.

However, the regular interruptions forced India to declare at 536/7. Even coach Ravi Shastri was spotted on the ground in an animated discussion. When asked as to what transpired in the middle, Arun said, “We were looking at a total of 550. It was pretty close to that. So we thought we might as well declare. Ravi’s take was pretty simple. He said ‘please get on with the game, you don’t need to stop. You take a decision and just get on with the game.”

“We are focused on what we have to do and what we need to do to win the Test match. I don’t think we need to be thinking about what the opposition does. It’s their outlook. It’s their problem to keep their bowlers fit,” he added.

Stating that the Indian team isn’t concerned about pollution levels Arun went on to say, “I think pollution is everywhere in our country. This pollution levels are serious in our country. I don’t think we were too worried about pollution. The BCCI scheduled this matches and our job is to get the best out of our team. Focus is more on that.”

