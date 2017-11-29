Virat Kohli bats for Test cricket, urges youngsters to focus on longer format

Virat Kohli urged youngsters to take up Test Cricket. (Source: Express Photo) Virat Kohli urged youngsters to take up Test Cricket. (Source: Express Photo)

Virat Kohli reiterated his support of Test cricket while speaking at the Delhi and Districts Cricket Administration’s first annual conclave. “I believe Test cricket is paramount for the game to sustain globally,” said Kohli, “I would urge youngsters to take up longer version of the game.”

Kohli’s quotes have come at a time when Test cricket has come under strain due to the rising popularity of T20 cricket. Despite the dwindling attendances and television ratings, players maintain that Test cricket remains the purest form of the game. Australia captain Steve Smith had also stated before the Ashes that he would not like to be part of the last generation to have played Test cricket.

On the occasion, Kohli was also honoured by the DDCA for reaching 50 international hundreds. Kohli had reached the figure in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. He has been rested for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. It is the first time since he became India’s captain in all formats that Kohli has been rested without any injuries. Kohli said that the habit of working hard in training has been instilled in him by Bishan Singh Bedi.

“I remember when I played U14 and U16s for Delhi, Bedi sir would make us train too much. Now that’s become a part of my life,” he said.

