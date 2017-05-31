Virat Kohli attends ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opening dinner with other captains

Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Mashrafe Mortaza, AB de Villiers at ICC Champions Trophy opening dinner. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Mashrafe Mortaza, AB de Villiers at ICC Champions Trophy opening dinner. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza attended the ICC Champions Trophy opening dinner. The tournament is scheduled to begin from June 1, Thursday where Eoin Morgan’s men will lock horns with Mortaza-led Bangladesh side in the opener while Kohli will lead his troops against Pakistan on Sunday.

On the other side, AB de Villiers’ South Africa who are featuring in the same group as India will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The four skippers were also spotted indulging in a discussion prior to the start of the tournament.

What about that for a panel of experts! 🙌 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/glBO5kKRqz — ICC (@ICC) 30 May 2017

The Indian side is going into the tournament as the defending champions as they won the last edition that was held in England in 2013. Earlier, the Men in Blue registered two emphatic wins in their warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. While Eoin Morgan’s side had just grabbed a 2-1 win over South Africa in a three-match bilateral series at home.

Though, they won the series but faced some problems with the bat in the third and last ODI when they were reduced to 20/6 and eventually lost the encounter held at Lord’s.

Both England and Bangladesh will begin their campaign with a loss in their last respective games (England- 3rd ODI vs South Africa, Bangladesh- warm up match vs India) and would now be seeking to start the tournament on a positive note.

