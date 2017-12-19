Virat Kohli asks Rohit Sharma for ‘double hundred’ handbook after marriage tips

Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma had a funny exchange. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma had a funny exchange. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli may be away from the field and not leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he is aware of the proceedings. Kohli had taken a break from cricket for his marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The two tied the knot on December 11 in Italy.

In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma scored his third double century in the 50-over format, a feat no other batsman has achieved. This was noticed by Kohli as well.

A day after Kohli’s marriage, Rohit had wished the couple through a tweet and on Tuesday, Kohli thanked Rohit. The captain also made a demand if he could get the “double hundred” handbook. This was after Eohit had offered him to give a husband handbook.

Haha thanks Rohit, and please do share the Double Hundred Handbook as well. 😀 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 19 December 2017

This was the tweet Rohit had sent after Kohli’s marriage in which he also asked Anushka to not change the surname.

Congratulations you two! @imVkohli , I’ll share the husband handbook with you. @AnushkaSharma , keep the surname 😏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 12 December 2017

India won the ODI series 2-1 after wins in the second and third games of the series. They had lost the first game in Dharamsala by seven wickets after being bowled out for 112 batting first. The second game in Mohali saw Rohit score the double century and help India post a total of 392 for 4. The third ODI in Visakhapatnam was an easy win for India as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 before chasing down the target with eight wickets in hand.

