Virat Kohli applauds Conor McGregor, says he is an epitome of self-belief

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship world champion Conor McGregor lost his bout to Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. However, despite his loss, McGregor drew a lot of praise for his commendable performance. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lauded McGregor for his performance. In a post on social media he wrote, “To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won’t even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self-belief. Hats off man.”

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won’t even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 27 August 2017

Meanwhile, after the win, Mayweather ended his career with an unbeaten 50-0. Revealing his gameplan, Mayweather said, “Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch. We know in MMA, he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down. I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn’t go the distance.”

Mc Gregor too applauded his rival and said, “He’s a lot better than I thought he’d be. He’s a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.”

