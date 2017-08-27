Only in Express

Virat Kohli applauds Conor McGregor, says he is an epitome of self-belief

Conor McGregor lost his bout to Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. However, despite his loss, McGregor drew a lot of praise for his commendable performance.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 7:58 pm
Virat Kohli lauded Conor McGregor for his performance. (Source: File)
Related News

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship world champion Conor McGregor lost his bout to Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. However, despite his loss, McGregor drew a lot of praise for his commendable performance. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lauded McGregor for his performance. In a post on social media he wrote, “To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won’t even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self-belief. Hats off man.”

Meanwhile, after the win, Mayweather ended his career with an unbeaten 50-0. Revealing his gameplan, Mayweather said, “Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch. We know in MMA, he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down. I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn’t go the distance.”

Mc Gregor too applauded his rival and said, “He’s a lot better than I thought he’d be. He’s a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. L
    Logic Induction
    Aug 27, 2017 at 8:32 pm
    The culture of non-Hindu's is so different !
    Reply
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
32
Zone B - Match 49
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-26)
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 51 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 51

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 