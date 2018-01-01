Virat Kohli wishes ‘Love and light to all,’ on New Year’s Day

Starting on January 5, Virat Kohli leads India in their tour of South Africa. (Source: Instagram) Starting on January 5, Virat Kohli leads India in their tour of South Africa. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli wished his followers a happy new year on Monday with a pic of him and wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. “Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all,” said the Indian captain. Kohli and Anushka are currently in South Africa as part of India’s touring party. Starting on January 5, Kohli leads India in their tour of South Africa.

Kohli has been out and about with his teammates and their families in Cape Town, where the first Test will be played. He had said in the press conference before India’s departure for South Africa that the players would be relishing the chance to walk around freely in the country, something they haven’t been able to do for a long time now because of the extended run of series at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd