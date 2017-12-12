Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: Anushka Sharma’s walk for pheras is breaking the internet, watch video

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy on Monday. (Source: Screenshot) Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy on Monday. (Source: Screenshot)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in beautiful Tuscany, Italy on Monday morning at the grand village resort of Borgo Finocchieto. The wedding which was a heavily guarded affair and attended by close friends and family, finally ended the rumour mill that had gone into a tizzy as soon as Kohli’s desire to get time off in December was made clear to the BCCI and the Indian selectors. It picked up further wind, when Anushka, her family and a priest were spotted at the Mumbai Airport headed for Italy. The will they, won’t they came to an end and unravelled a new chain of events in fans yarning for inside pictures and videos from the wedding functions.

There have already been a few inside videos and inside pictures from the marriage functions – the mehendi, ring ceremony and the wedding – but now another has emerged which is breaking the internet and why should it not? It features the Bollywood actress walking up to the stage for the pheras and then is warmly taken by the hand by Kohli to help her rise. The duo then share an adorable eye-to-eye contact followed by hush-hush conversation while the entry music plays in the background.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Kohli had announced on Monday evening.

