Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: Here is what we know so far

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are allegedly set to get married in Italy. (Express photo by Ravinder Chawla) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are allegedly set to get married in Italy. (Express photo by Ravinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding is the talk of the cricketing and entertainment industry. The power couple are rumoured to be headed to Italy to get married with Milan the possible destination. The wedding is alleged to take place on December 12 with the very few details from either camps who have kept things quiet.

The rumours have been there for some time with Kohli asking BCCI and the selectors for time off having played cricket on the trot over the past 48 months. Later, Anushka also took a break from her hectic work schedule and was pictured at the Mumbai Airport alongside her family with the flight destined for Italy.

In further reported developments, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are the only cricketers invited for the big day alongside Virat’s coach Rajkumar Jha who has taken time off from his duties within the Delhi cricketing circle. To add fuel to fire, Madan Lal, head of DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee, confirmed that Rajkumar is on leave for personal reasons and was not present for the CK Nayudu semifinal.

“Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited, Virat’s childhood friends and few of our family members. From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding. And of course, Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too but they can’t make it for the day,” says a report by MensXP.

The alleged wedding is believed to be a close knit affair with only close friends and family members invited for the marriage of the year. Members of the Indian cricket, however, will be involved in the ODI series against Sri Lanka at the time – from which Kohli has been excused to give time off before the South Africa series that follows in January.

