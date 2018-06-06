Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma train together; watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot last year in December. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot last year in December. (Source: File Photo)

India skipper Virat Kohli is out of action for a while due to a neck injury but the flamboyant batsman hasn’t given up on his workout regime. This time the captain had ‘someone special’ with him in the gym and it was none other than his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli on Wednesday posted a video on his official Instagram account that said, training together makes it even better! ♥️♥️♥️ @anushkasharma.” The couple tied the knot in December last year and have been regularly posting photos together on social media. Be it their honeymoon or Anushka’s birthday or Kohli’s Indian Premier League matches, the two haven’t left a chance to show their love for each other.

Kohli was scheduled to travel to England for his first County stint in June but unfortunately, his tour was cancelled after the neck injury. “Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating. This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit,” the press release said.

The release added that Kohli will undergo a fitness test from June 15. “The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15,” it said.

He was last in action in the IPL 2018 where the right-hander led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich league. RCB failed to make a place in the playoffs but Kohli had a good run in the league as he accumulated 530 runs in 14 matches.

India will now play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan but Kohli won’t be a part of it. The Indian team will then travel to Ireland for two T20Is before their tour of England where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests.

