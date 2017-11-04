‘Lady luck’ Anushka Sharma taught me how to be more patient, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli credited Anushka Sharma for making him more sensible and patient. (Source: File) Virat Kohli credited Anushka Sharma for making him more sensible and patient. (Source: File)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has credited Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for making him more sensible and patient in life. In a candid chat on a talk show, Kohli revealed that it was Anushka who brought composure and grace in his life and helped him sail through the tough periods in his cricketing career. “I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

Stating that Anushka had always stood by him, especially during and after his poor run of form in England, the Delhi lad went on to say that she kept him motivated constantly and inspired him to strive harder everyday.

“I have never tried to be someone else. But the flip has been because of her. In England in 2014, Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated. Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time. Then Australia happened and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she had also faced so much flak. We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour.”, the 28-year-old said.

When asked what made him finally come out and speak about his relationship in the open Kohli revealed that it was none other than pacer Zaheer Khan who gave him valuable advice and told him to talk freely about it.

“A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don’t try to hide it because you’ll stress yourself. And on top of that, you’re in a relationship, you’re not doing anything wrong.

“I’m actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak. And he told me the right thing to do so I’ve followed it ever since”, Kohli concluded.

