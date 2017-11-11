Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma steal the show at Indian Sports Honours, see pics

Virat Kohli looked dashing in a navy-blue suit while Anushka complimented him well in a red pantsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli looked dashing in a navy-blue suit while Anushka complimented him well in a red pantsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

India captain Virat Kohli and his girlfriend Anushka Sharma stole the show before Indian Sports Honours began in Mumbai on Saturday. The two walked hand-in-hand and got clicked before entering the event. There were many famous personalities from the world of sports present but attention, on the expected lines, went Kohli-Anushka way. Kohli looked dashing in a navy-blue suit while Anushka complimented him well in a red pantsuit. (PHOTOS: All eyes on Virat, Anushka at Indian Sports Honours)

Kohli and Sanjeev Goenka launched the honours in New Delhi in September this year and wanted to honour Indian sportspersons for their outstanding achievements.

“India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those, who are expected to do the country proud in years to come,” Kohli said during the launch of the honours.

“What makes this Sporting Honours unique is the direct involvement of the premier stakeholders of Indian sports — the sports-persons themselves, legends who have excelled at the highest level, the fans and the sports media. Apart from the recipients who will be shortlisted, there will be a ‘popular choice’ award as well, which will be voted directly by the fans,” said Goenka.

