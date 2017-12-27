Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma share a funny moment with Shah Rukh Khan, watch video

This was the second reception that the star couple hosted with the first one being in New Delhi on December 21. (Source: Instagram) This was the second reception that the star couple hosted with the first one being in New Delhi on December 21. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26. This was the second reception that the star couple hosted with the first one being in New Delhi on December 21. With Mumbai being the residence of a majority of Bollywood stars and with the India-Sri Lanka now coming to a conclusion, this reception saw a good number of superstars from both the worlds.

Shah Rukh Khan, with whom Anushka Sharma made her film debut, was also present and the Bollywood superstar is known to be a man who takes centrestage on any event. It was no different this time and a video emerged on Instagram in which it looks like Shah Rukh is making Virat lipsync to one of his famous dialogues. Shah Rukh adds a bit of a twist at the end of it that gets everyone laughing.

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy, away from the glare of media. Kohli had opted to sit out the ODI and T20 series between India and Sri Lanka and it is during this time that the wedding and the first reception took place. After this Kohli will be leading the Indian team in a tour of South Africa. The series is largely seen as the first real test of the Indian team since Virat Kohli replaced MS Dhoni as captain.

