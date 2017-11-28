Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma set the dance floor on fire at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge reception, see video

Virat Kohli is known to be a good dancer and his moves were there for all to see during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding last year. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli is known to be a good dancer and his moves were there for all to see during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding last year. (Source: Facebook)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among the many stars that had attended Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception. A video has emerged of the two showing their moves on the dance floor in the event. Kohli is known to be a good dancer and his moves were there for all to see during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding last year. In the video, Kohli can be seen goading Zaheer along to the tunes and leading the former pacer.

PHOTOS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dazzle at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception

The couple of the night, Zaheer and Sagarika looked radiant together. Where Zak sported a royal blue achkan, Sagarika looked gorgeous in golden benarasi lehenga. The duo had tied the knot in a quiet court wedding on Thursday, November 23. Since then, they’ve played host to multiple events and celebrations which have seen the presence of cricketing, Bollywood people alongside friends and family.

