Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception videos: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar arrive with family

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai reception. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai reception. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sports stars arrived at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second reception as they host friends from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities on Tuesday evening at St Regis’ Astor Ballroom in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. Among popular sports personalities seen at the reception were cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat. Also seen in the pictures were Saina Nehwal, who looked beautiful in a gown.

The decor looked royal while Virat and Anushka looked dreamy as ever. While Anushka donned a pretty beige lehenga complete with the wedding chuda in her hand, Virat looked dashing in a dapper blue blazer and white pants. MS Dhoni arrived with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at the venue. While the Indian wicketkeeper is seen wearing a black suit, Sakshi looks graceful in a pink lehenga.

While Virat is seen wearing a black velvet suit, Anushka is donning a pretty golden lehenga complete with the wedding bangles in her hand.

The newly wed had earlier hosted a reception for near and dear ones at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on December 21.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd