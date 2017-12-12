Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Guest list, venue, date, time and more

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have two receptions for their relatives and industry friends. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have two receptions for their relatives and industry friends.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the official announcement of their marriage on Monday. The star couple tied the knot in a very closed ceremony in Milan. It was attended by close friends and families of the two. After the private ceremonies – ‘Mehendi’, ring ceremony and wedding – focus now shifts to the two receptions which are expected to be a star-studded affair. The invitation for the December 21 event in New Delhi is already out on social media and it is likely to be attended by the relatives and close friends who were not in attendance in Italy.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: The image of the invite has gone viral on social media Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: The image of the invite has gone viral on social media

According the invitation going viral on social media, Virat and Anushka have organised a gala dinner for their relatives and it will be held at the Durbar Hall of Taj. While the guest list is still not out but the leading personalities of the capital are likely to grace the event. Unlike Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan, Virat opted for a private celebration away from the media glare. All lenses, however, will now be focussed on the two receptions.

The second event will be held in Mumbai and it is likely to be attended by the Indian cricket team and Anushka’s industry friends. Since India will play the last T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on December 24, the team is likely to be available to shake a leg at their skipper’s wedding reception before boarding the flight to South Africa for a long tour. Anushka will then accompany her husband Virat during the South Africa tour and will spend the New Year’s Eve there. The duration of her stay however is still not confirmed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd