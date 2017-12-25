Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Everything you need to know about gala affair

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma earlier hosted a reception in Delhi. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma earlier hosted a reception in Delhi. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host the second reception on Tuesday in Mumbai. The newlywed couple has travelled to Mumbai for the second reception that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities and cricketers. The duo had earlier got married in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy which was attended by close friends and family on December 11.

The couple had announced the wedding in a joint statement. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

As per the invitation going around on social media, the two families invite the presence of guests for the wedding reception of their son (Virat) and daughter (Anushka) on Tuesday, December 26, at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The invites for the New Delhi and Mumbai receptions were based on a pastel floral theme and silver, gold and glass inserts designed by EDC (The Entertainment Design Company). The venue itself can seat 300 guests inside the chambers.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) 16 December 2017

The wedding reception is scheduled to begin from 8.30 PM IST, the venue will make for a perfect location for the “wedding of the year” with the Mumbai skyline behind the guests while the Arabian Sea provides a picturesque backdrop – most suitable for a December function.

