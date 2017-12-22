Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma raise the roof in dance with Shikhar Dhawan, Gurdas Maan at wedding reception, see inside video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Following their wedding functions in Italy which were kept private and away from the privvy eyes of the media, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned to the capital. After some pictures emerged of Anushka meeting Virat’s sister and family with plenty of laughter all around, the newly married couple and the families hosted political bigwigs and extended friends and family at the reception in Delhi on Thursday. The couple had married in the picturesque Tuscany on December 11.

The reception held at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave saw many political heavyweights join in the celebrations but possibly none bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Virat and Anushka had met and extended the reception invite to PM Modi which was duly accepted. Other attendees included Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Inside the reception hall, Kohli and Anushka posed for pictures with the guests and took in all the congratulations from a packed affair. There was a musical performance from Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan with the couple listening to his compositions before shaking a leg on the dance floor. Later Dhawan joined in on the dancing alongside Kohli with the India skipper holding Shikhar’s son Zoravar in his arms.

Royal Couple Entry! 😍❤️

Exclusive Video Of Virat and Anushka's Entry! #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/4wXX2lI5LN — Virat Kohli FC™ (@ViratsPlanet) December 22, 2017

Gautam and Natasha Gambhir at Anushka and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception!!! 😄😍😌 pic.twitter.com/J5YcqZK2pn — Team Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir97) December 21, 2017

Both Virat and Anushka wore outfits designed by Sabyasachi (same designer who outlined their wedding clothes). Where Anushka wore a red benarasi sari, Virat donned a black coloured silk kurta and hand embroidered pashmina shawl.

The celebrations continue in Mumbai with a second reception planned for Bollywood industry and cricketers on December 26 in Mumbai.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd