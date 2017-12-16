Top news
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma receive a ‘wedding gift’ from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture as a wedding gift for newly-married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the sands of Puri beach, Odisha.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 16, 2017 4:34 pm
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s sand sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)
While the country is still digesting the news of India’s most popular couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s dream wedding, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took the opportunity to congratulate the newly-wed in his own special way.

Pattnaik made a beautiful sand sculpture dedicated to India’s cricket captain and the Bollywood actress that depicts their professions with a film reel around a bat. The artist also drew images of Kohli and Anushka in a heart-shaped structure with roses. He posted the images of his sand art and tagged the two, with the caption, “Wedding gift for @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma through my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. Wishing both of you happy married life. #VirushkaWEDDING”

Anushka also replied to the ‘wedding gift’ by Pattnaik and said, “This is so beautiful. We are both grateful, thank you.”

‘Virushka’ got married in Tuscany, Italy on Monday morning at the grand village resort of Borgo Finocchieto in a heavily guarded affair attended by close friends and family. The celebrated couple made the announcement via Twitter. They are currently honeymooning in Italy and will then travel to South Africa where India are scheduled to play the Proteas in a Test series which will be followed by an ODI and T20I series.

