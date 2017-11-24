Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma play ‘Never Have I Ever’ with a twist, watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai together (Source: Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai together (Source: Instagram)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who are one of India’s most celebrated couples, engaged in a popular game called ‘Never have I ever’ with a twist, in which they had to guess the correct answer for each other.

Attending the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai two weeks back to honour Indian sportspersons for their achievements, the power couple played the game and guessed the answer for each other. Kohli and Anushka were first asked if they had ever intended to hit or punch a co-player or star to which Anushka hoped Kohli did not. Kohli replied, “Without a reason, no. Bachpan mei hota tha (used to happen when we were kids), not anymore. Nah, I don’t think she has ever intended to hit someone.”

When asked which subject she thinks Virat must have cheated in, Anushka said, “In any subject that he could have. He must have been caught as well.” To that, Kohli responded in the affirmative. “Yes, I have been caught twice.”

#CoupleGoals + 😍 banter = Virat-Anushka’s 🔥 #NeverHaveIEver round! Catch it all at the Indian Sports Honours event on Nov 26 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/24KDUeOP8V — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 24 November 2017

The celebrated couple were then asked if they had ever sung a song in order to kill pressure. Anushka picked the ‘I have never’ placard but Kohli tells her she is assuming the answer. Kohli said, “I have (sung songs while batting) to release pressure or just liking a song or feeling good about going on the field. Channa Mereya is one of my favourite songs, so I have sung that quite a few times. Few Punjabi songs like Sajna ve Sajna by Gurdass Mann are the songs that keep running in my head all the time.”

