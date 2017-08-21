Virat Kohli enjoys day off in Sri Lankan nature; Anushka Sharma is not far off

Virat Kohli spent time out in Sri Lanka after winning the first ODI. (Source: Virat Kohli’s Instagram) Virat Kohli spent time out in Sri Lanka after winning the first ODI. (Source: Virat Kohli’s Instagram)

Virat Kohli and team India had a day off after beating Sri Lanka convincingly by nine wickets in the first of five ODIs and a solitary T20 on Sunday. The Indian skipper too played a key role in teams’ comprehensive win in Dambulla by scoring 82 and remaining unbeaten. The win once again hurt Sri Lanka’s confidence level and put a dent on their chances of opening their account in the series. Additionally, Sri Lanka need two wins in the remaining four matches to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Should they fail, West Indies can take over their spot.

On Monday morning, Kohli chose to spend the day amid Sri Lankan nature with a backdrop of elephants taking a swim. Kohli tweeted, “Recent day out around these gentle giants! 😇😇 Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. 🐘🐘”.

Interestingly, and hilariously, his girlfriend Anushka Sharma was not too far away. She too had a near similar picture – elephants in the background and wearing the same kind of hat while in the same balcony. “A day spent with elephants … is a day spent well ! 🐘💜” is how Anushka captioned the photograph on Instagram.

The two have already been spotted previously in an eco-friendly date and planted a sapling. They were also together in New York with the Bollywood actress there for the IIFA Awards prior to the Sri Lankan tour.

In the first ODI, Kohli gave good support to opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who scored 132* to keep his tremendous run in the island going. He was rewarded with the Man of the Match for his performance.

