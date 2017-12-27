Virat Kohli sets stage on fire with Bhangra moves at wedding reception, watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy.

What happens when the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and one of top Bollywood actresses, Anushka Sharma host a wedding reception in the heart of Hindi film industry, Mumbai? For those in attendance, it was a party night at St Regis in Mumbai’s Lower Parel as the couple hosted their friends from cricket and Bollywood fraternities on Tuesday. The popular sports personalities who came to attend the reception included Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who came with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Several B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor also came to attend the reception. Kohli shared a dance together with Shah Rukh Khan on his popular song from the movie Dil Se “Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan”. The trio also shared a funny moment when SRK made Kohli recite one of his dialogues from the movie “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

One of the special moments from the celebration came when Kohli set the stage on fire with his bhangra moves. The cricketer was dancing along with his friends as his newly-wedded bride stood behind and cheered him on. But being the gentleman that he is, Kohli went to accompany Anushka on the dance floor and started dancing with her.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a dance together in December 2016 at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wedding reception, giving an example of their dancing moves. The couple got married on December 11 at a closed ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. After the wedding, the newlyweds went to celebrate their honeymoon in Finland, and returned to Delhi last week for hosting a reception on December 21.

Virat Kohli will be traveling to South Africa where India is slated to be on a two-month cricketing tour. The couple will celebrate New Year Day in South Africa.

