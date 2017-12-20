Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi; see pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office on Wednesday. This was after the newlyweds returned to the city after getting married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It is most likely that the couple invited the Prime Minister to their reception which will be held in New Delhi on Thursday. Narendra Modi also conveyed his regards and congratulated the couple on their marriage. “Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 20 December 2017

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in the city on Tuesday after tying the knot in Italy and spending a few days in the country for their honeymoon. The couple announced the news of their marriage on social media in a joint statement, saying, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 at Hotel Taj Palace, which will be followed by another party for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

