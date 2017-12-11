Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma in Italy, shares news via tweet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy on Monday. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy on Monday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma officially announced their marriage from Italy on Monday. It had been long speculated that India cricket team captain and Bollywood actress will tie the knot but no date was confirmed by the couple. However, the official announcement was made on Monday. The two tied the knot in Italy. A TV channel also reported that a reception will be held in New Delhi on December 21

Kohli had request the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a break from international cricket and was given rest from the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka which will be played in India. He will not feature in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka which began on December on 10 and will finish on December 23.

Both Kohli and Anushka posted messages on twitter which read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,”

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

Anushka was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday and there were romours that she was flying to Italy for the wedding but her spokesperson denied it. Her family and guru were also seen which raised the doubt about the wedding in Italy.

Kohli’s request for rest due to “personal reasons” and Anushka flying to Italy made the rumours stronger. It was also reported that Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma had also applied for leave from his job of coachin Delhi U-23 team.

After the Sri Lanka series, India are scheduled to tour South Africa in January and Kohli will lead the team Indian cricket team there. Reports say that the couple will host a reception on December 26 in Mumbai which will have cricketers, politicians and film stars. The Indian team will fly for South Africa on December 27.

