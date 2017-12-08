Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma invited to have ‘unforgettable’ wedding at Adelaide Oval

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are invited to get married at Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are invited to get married at Adelaide Oval.

Amid speculation that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are tying the knot next week in Italy, the Adelaide Oval management invited the celebrated couple to get married at the iconic stadium.

Adelaide Oval CEO Andrew Daniels said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval.”

Daniels further assured of an unforgettable day if the star couple decided to get married there. “With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia’s finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests,” he added.

The stadium has a special meaning for the Indian skipper, who not only scored his debut ton in 2012 while playing at Adelaide Oval but also three Test hundreds, along with highest T20 score (90 not out).

Adelaide Oval recently hosted the second Test of the Ashes series, which the hosts won by 120 runs. The 146-year old stadium underwent massive renovation and now allowes private functions like weddings at a starting cost of Aus $159 per guest (Rs 8000). The wedding functions at the iconic stadium oversee the hallowed turf, St Peter’s Cathedral and the city.

