Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in Cape Town

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go shopping in Cape Town. (Source: Devendra Pandey Twitter) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go shopping in Cape Town. (Source: Devendra Pandey Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen shopping few days after their arrival in Cape Town, where the Indian skipper will return to action after missing the limited overs series against Sri Lanka for his wedding this month.

Ahead of the first Test against South Africa, set to begin on Friday, the newlyweds Kohli and Anushka took some time out to go shopping.

The two got married in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11 and announced their wedding in a joint Twitter statement saying, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

They then returned back to India and threw star-studded receptions for their Cricket and Bollywood friends in Delhi and Mumbai.

India will take on South Africa in 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s, starting on January 5. The first test match between India and South Africa is scheduled to be held in Cape Town. Anushka will return in January for the shooting of the next schedule of Aanand L. Rai’s untitled film.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd