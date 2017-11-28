Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception, see inside pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception

On Monday, one cricketer-Bollywood star jodi hugged the other at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End with the wedding celebrations of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge moving to the reception phase. Dressing in matching colours, Virat sported a dashing grey suit and had Anushka by his side in a grey and silver embroidered lehenga. Other sports stars in attendance at the do were Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar.

Away from the probing eyes of the shutterbugs, the cricketers and Bollywood celebrities mingled and danced. Later, videos and pictures emerged on social media of the attendees. From the Bollywood industry, the likes of Arshad Warsi, Sushmita Sen, ‘Chak De India‘ actor Chitrashi Rawat, veteran actor Bina Kak were also in attendance.

The couple of the night, Zaheer and Sagarika looked radiant together. Where Zak sported a royal blue achkan, Sagarika looked gorgeous in golden benarasi lehenga. The duo had tied the knot in a quiet court wedding on Thursday, November 23. Since then, they’ve played host to multiple events and celebrations which have seen the presence of cricketing, Bollywood people alongside friends and family.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at the wedding reception in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma At Zaheer Khan's Wedding Reception Last Night in Mumbai!#Virushka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lltmreBYJf — Virat Kohli FC™ (@ViratsPlanet) November 28, 2017

Not confined to just posing for a photo with the newly married couple, Kohli also let loose on the dance floor. He’s known for his dancing skills – just like that with his willow – and it showed once again at Zak’s wedding.

