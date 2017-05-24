Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend premiere of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, see pics

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at premiere of Sachin: A billion Dreams biographical film. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at premiere of Sachin: A billion Dreams biographical film.

Sachin Tendulkar hosted an exclusive premiere for the Indian cricket team, before the defending champions departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Apart from the team, in attendance was Virat Kohli’s girlfriend Anushka Sharma. The actress posed with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, and the images are going viral on social media. Ahead of watching ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, Yuvraj Singh took to instagram and wrote.

“At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️.”

The movie is set to release on May 26. The film is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

While Sachin is busy promoting his movie, Virat and Co will be soon away to England for the big tournament. Earlier, Sachin hosted a premiere for the Air Force and got a very enouraging response. As far as Virat-Anushka were concerned, the couple made their second appearance in as many days. Last night, they were spotted at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge’s official engagement ceremony. Clearly, the fans are not minding frequent appearances of their favourite couple.

India will commence the Champions Trophy on June 4, against Pakistan. They however will play two warm-ups, against Bangladesh and New Zealand, before the group fixtures get underway.

