Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri spotted with Sri Lankan fans

Team India registered their third Test victory over Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs and clinched the series 3-0 comfortably on Monday. India captain Virat Kohli along with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma and team’s coach Ravi Shastri were spotted with the Sri Lankan fans in the hotel on Tuesday.

The fans clicked pictures with the trio, and the Virat Kohli fan club posted a picture on social media, followed by another fan page, who posted the picture on Twitter, featuring Kohli, Anushka and Shastri with the fans, and wrote, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with coach Ravi Shastri along with Sri-Lankan fans earlier today #Virushka.”

Earlier, India thrashed Sri Lanka in the third Test after putting up 487 runs in the first innings, with Shikhar Dhawan smashing a solid hundred. India’s promising young all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued to impress with the bat after hammering his first Test century of the career.

In reply, Sri Lanka failed miserably in the first innings after being bundled out for 135, with captain Dinesh Chandimal being the highest scorer in the side with 48 runs. Kuldeep Yadav showed a brilliant performance after picking up four wickets in his 13 overs.

After being given a follow-on for the second time in the series, the hosts failed to put up a lead in their second innings and were bowled out for 181, losing by an innings and 171 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in the second innings with four wickets in the bag.

After completing the task in just three days, the team gets extra two days to relax and prepare for the upcoming 5-match ODI series, which starts on August 20 in Dambulla.

