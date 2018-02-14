Virat Kohli answers Rohit Sharma: ‘Wonderful feeling to create some history in South Africa’

Rohit Sharma got the man-of-the-match award in 5th ODI. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma got the man-of-the-match award in 5th ODI. (BCCI Photo)

India claimed their first ODI bilateral series win in South Africa on Tuesday after they beat the Proteas by 73 runs in the 5th ODI of the six-match series. The win gave a 4-1 unassailable lead in the series with a match to go. The hero with the bat for India was Rohit Sharma who played a 113-run innings. India were restricted to 274/6 by South Africa but Indian bowlers bowled out the home side for 201.

Rohit and Virat Kohli, who shared a century-partnership for the second wicket in Port Elizabeth, were in a selfie interview after the game. Rohit was named the man-of-the-match after his century helped India post a decent total.

Both acknowledged the fact that it is not easy to win in South Africa but it was a collective effort of the team that helped India win the series against the Proteas.

“It’s been a great victory. A great series win. After 25 years to come out in South Africa and win the series is obviously great feeling. Let’s see what the captain has to say about it. Captain how does it feel to win after 25 years?” Rohit said.

Kohli recognised Rohit’s contribution in the team’s total and revealed that the series win is something the team wanted to do badly.

“It feels amazing and Rohit’s contribution was outstanding today. It’s a wonderful feeling to create some history and after 25 years. Everyone’s proud of the change room and it’s a collective effort and something we wanted to do badly as a team. So brilliant,” he said.

Rohit asked Kohli about how he feels about the team, which has handled the pressure very well on this tour. Kohli was quick to responded that India had match winners in each of match.

“Every game someone has put their hand up and performed for the team. The two young spinners, the way they have bowled, the way Bumrah and Bhuvi have shown experience and the way Hardik has bowled in the middle as well. And batsmen as well. Given opportunities everyone stepped in in every different game. That has been the hallmark of this series. Being 4-1 up in South Africa has never been easy. We have played here twice before and we know how tough it can be. This team has come a long way and it’s been the collective effort of the team and the management and we are really proud of it.

