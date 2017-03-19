Virat Kohli’s animated celebrations after David Warner’s wicket, watch video

Virat Kohli (c) reacting after David Warner’s wicket. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli (c) reacting after David Warner’s wicket. (Source: Reuters)

The tensions between Indian and Australian players on the field are not going down. After the DRS controversy which also included “brain-fade”, a new series of banter has been extended by the two teams.

After the dismissal of David Warner in the second innings, Virat Kohli celebrated by gesturing and holding his shoulder. It was in response to Glenn Maxwell mocking Kohli’s shoulder injury suffered on the first day of the Test.

Ravindra Jadeja got one to pitch in the rough late on day four in Ranchi that spun back and went through the gap between Warner’s bat and pad and castled his stumps.

On the opening day, Kohli fell awkwardly on his shoulder while fielding at the boundary ropes. He was later seen clutching his right shoulder in pain later scans revealed that he had suffered a strain.

Due to his injury, Kohli was off the field for the remaining part of the Australian innings but came out to bat on the third day of the Test match. He scored only six runs.

Kohli was not taking the mocking by Maxwell in light manner and decided to mock the Australian batsmen but it was Warner who faced the Indian captain’s ire for his team-mate’s deed.

The third Test is evenly poised in Ranchi with Australia still 129 runs behind India with only eight wickets in hand and one day left.

