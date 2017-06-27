Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble matter was not handled properly: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman are part of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee. (Source: File) Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman are part of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee. (Source: File)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that the issue between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli’s

should have been handled maturely. Ganguly is also a member of Cricket Advisory Committee. Regarding Kumble-Kohli matter he said, “The matter between Kumble and Kohli should have been handled a lot better, by whoever in charge. It was not handled properly.”

In a latest move, Ravi Shastri has again thrown his hat in the ring and confirmed that he has applied for the chief coach’s job. Shastri also applied the last time applications were called but CAC went ahead with Kumble.

“Everybody has got the right to apply. We will find out. I can also apply provided I’m not an administrator,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, a seven-member committee headed by IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla has also named Ganguly to identify the “few critical points” in the implementation made by the Supreme Court order.

“We will have to listen to committee of administrators. I’m not exactly sure what will happen but I will find out,”

Ganguly, said. Meanwhile, the CAB will hold a meeting on July 1 to discuss the future of Lodha reforms. “We did not have SGM last year. Till the reforms are done it won’t happen. We have informed the members of the meeting to discuss what’s the way forward,” Ganguly concluded.

