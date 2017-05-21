Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand Rs 5 crore per season for Grade-A players

Kumble and Kohli feel that players who are consistent in all formats throughout the year and are in Grade A, should get close to Rs. 5 crores for one season. (Source: PTI) Kumble and Kohli feel that players who are consistent in all formats throughout the year and are in Grade A, should get close to Rs. 5 crores for one season. (Source: PTI)

India’s coach Anil Kumble with captain Virat Kohli on Sunday demanded a huge increase of 150 percent for Grade A players, mentioned in the Central Contracts and also want a considerable increase for the support staff.

In Hyderabad, Kumble explained in detail to the Committee of Administrators and BCCI office bearers as well. The BCCI team included CEO Rahul Johri, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary. Virat Kohli spoke to the panel via Skype as he was not in Hyderabad.

Currently, the division for the players goes like this — Grade A players get Rs. 2 crores, Grade B Rs. 1 crore, and Grade C Rs. 50 lakh.

As reported by PTI, both Kumble and Kohli feel that players who remain consistent in the team in all formats throughout the year and are present in Grade A, should get close to Rs. 5 crores for one season.

Vinod Rai and Vikram Limaye kept Kumble and Kohli’s views in mind regarding the hike and have instructed the BCCI office-bearers to consider Kumble’s presentation.

“Although Anil and Virat spoke separately, both stressed on the fact that performers in Test cricket should be kept in the highest bracket. Also there is someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who is not getting IPL contracts whereas someone like Pawan Negi, who doesn’t even play Ranji Trophy gets Rs 8.5 crore for 45 days. That’s something that needs to be worked out,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on Sunday.

It will be left on Johri, Amitabh and Aniruddh, to make the final decision on their demands. After preparing a report, the final decision will be taken by COA.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd