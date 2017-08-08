Virat Kohli and team celebrate after India’s second Test victory; see pics

India celebrate their victory in the second Test with a dinner outing. (Source: Twitter) India celebrate their victory in the second Test with a dinner outing. (Source: Twitter)

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the second Test by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian cricket team with captain Virat Kohli on Monday celebrated India’s series win by going out for dinner. Right-hand opener KL Rahul posted a picture on his Twitter account and wrote ,”Team Work Makes Dream Work. With them boys! #HappyDinner.” The picture features other Indian players including captain Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund and Hardik Pandya.

On Sunday, India finished a one-sided match where the visitors ended up their first innings total with a mammoth 622 for the loss of nine wickets, making a unique record of scoring 600 plus totals in Test for the seventh time in a year.

India’s two most dependable batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put up a solid 191-run partnership for the second wicket and later Ravindra Jadeja’s quick 70-run knock also helped Team India to stretch their total above 600 runs.

Team Work Makes Dream Work. With them boys! #HappyDinner pic.twitter.com/VA8fwPKtsH — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 7 August 2017

India’s spinners have also shown a brilliant bowling performance in the match as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets in the first innings, restricting Sri Lanka to a mere 183 runs, giving a follow-on as well.

In the second innings also, the spinners showed form and clinched seven wickets. Ravindra Jadeja set the tone for his team as he scalped five wickets on day four, dismantling Sri Lanka’s batting line-up.

India will play their third and final Test of the series on August 12 in Pallekele.

