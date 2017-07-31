Virat Kohli, Sri Lanka’s ‘Super Fan’ Uncle Percy embrace on latter’s 81st birthday

Virat Kohli and Uncle Percy were seen having a laugh after India’s 304-run win over Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli and Uncle Percy were seen having a laugh after India’s 304-run win over Sri Lanka.

Cricket around the globe, especially Test matches, has been reduced to paltry crowds on the most parts. But there are some fans – or super fans – who make it a point to support their side no matter what. India have their Sudhir Gautam, Pakistan has its Khan Chacha and for Sri Lanka it is, now, 81-year old Percy Abeysekera or popularly known as ‘Uncle Percy’. He is one you would see in the stands waving the national flag of the island nation wherever they play.

After the Indian cricket team registered a 304-run win over the hosts at the Galle. Captain Virat Kohli kissed the 81-year-old on his cheek, a gift one-day prior to his birthday.

But it was not over there, as Uncle Percy gave a return gift to the Indian captain which made everyone present there burst out laughing. He kissed Kohli on both cheeks.

“Before the presentation, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan came to me and wished me a happy birthday. Then Kohli kissed me on my left cheek. I kissed him on both his cheeks” Percy told mid-day.

Ahead of the presentation ceremony, Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Uncle Percey were seen having a candid moment and had a long chat followed by a lot of laughter.

“I had lot of fun meeting them and when I kissed Kohli people around us started laughing. Kohli said that he couldn’t believe that I am 81, I said that I am just two days younger than Sir Garry Sobers,” said Percy.

Recalling a moment of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2015, Percy said, “When they came here last, it was raining heavily. In one of those rain breaks, Kohli and Rohit Sharma invited me to their dressing room to have some fun. I didn’t go as the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption official raised an objection. But the secretaries of both boards stepped in and allowed me to visit the Indian dressing room.”

Percy is no less than India’s Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary and Chacha Cricket of Pakistan.

When asked what was so funny about that day, Percy said, “Today, Kohli recalled my funny dance in the dressing room that day and we laughed a lot. When I was dancing madly, everyone in the dressing room was urging me to kiss Suresh Raina. He was very shy and they all said ‘kiss him, kiss him'”

“They even brought Raina to me and I kissed him left, right and centre. That brought the house down. Kohli and Rohit were jumping and laughing uncontrollably,” he concluded.

